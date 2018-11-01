Interxion's European data centres at 79% utilisation after big expansion

Interxion, which operates more than 50 data centres in 11 European countries, cited growing demand from major cloud and content platforms as the key driver for its business in Q3 2018.

The company serves over 700 connectivity providers, 21 European Internet exchanges, and most leading cloud and digital media platforms across its footprint,



Interxion reported that its data centre utilisation rate, which is the ratio of revenue-generating space to equipped space, was 79% at the end of the third quarter of 2018, compared with 82% at the end of the third quarter of 2017 and 80% at the end of the second quarter of 2018.



Although the utilisation rate is slightly lower than a year ago, the completed major expansions of its facilities over the past year. Equipped space at the end of the third quarter of 2018 was 140,300 square metres, compared with 118,900 square metres at the end of the third quarter of 20176 and 132,600 square metres at the end of the second quarter of 2018.



“Growing demand from the major cloud and content platforms for Interxion’s highly-connected data centres is driving strong bookings and steady revenue growth,” said David Ruberg, Interxion’s Chief Executive Officer. “The underlying demand drivers are secular in nature and, accordingly, we have enhanced our balance sheet and expanded capacity in key markets to meet this demand.”



During the third quarter, Interxion completed the following capacity additions:





3,300 sqm expansion across two data centres in Amsterdam;

2,400 sqm expansion across two data centres in Frankfurt, including the opening of FRA13;

600 sqm expansion in Marseille;

1,200 sqm expansion in Vienna; and

200 sqm expansion in Zurich.

In August, Interxion announced dedicated access to Google Cloud Platform (GCP) across its European footprint through Cloud Connect, Interxion’s multi-cloud interconnection platform. With Google Cloud deploying its Cloud Interconnect points of presence (PoPs) in Interxion’s Paris Marseille, Frankfurt and Stockholm data centres, customers can now directly connect to Google Cloud Platform from these locations. Moreover, because Interxion is a partner of Google Cloud’s newly launched Partner Interconnect service, customers can also connect from any of Interxion’s data centres across Europe via Cloud Connect. Customers using this service benefit from fully redundant, instant access to GCP from multiple metropolitan areas, ensuring a 99.99% availability SLA without the complexity and costs of having to build a networking solution themselves.

Interxion’s Cloud Connect already provides connectivity to Microsoft Azure, AWS, Oracle Cloud and IBM Cloud.

Interxion's revenue in the third quarter of 2018 was €142.2 million, a 14% increase over the third quarter of 2017 and a 2% increase over the second quarter of 2018. Recurring revenue was €134.8 million, a 15% increase over the third quarter of 2017. Net income was €10.9 million in the third quarter of 2018, a 16% increase over the third quarter of 2017