Interxion Data Centres now support Oracle Cloud Connect

Interxion’s Frankfurt data centre is now an Oracle Cloud Infrastructure FastConnect location. This provides dedicated and private access to Oracle Cloud.



Interxion customers colocating their network and private IT environments in any of Interxion’s 48 data centres across 11 countries in Europe can now access this service through Cloud Connect.



"Customers require seamless connectivity from their data centres and networks to Oracle Cloud for their most demanding workloads and applications,” said Don Johnson, Senior Vice President Product Development, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure. “With the FastConnect Service from Interxion in Frankfurt, customers can provision the dedicated and private connections they need today and easily scale with their growing business demands.”



