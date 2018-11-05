Intel previews Cascade Lake CPUs and Optane DC persistent memory

Intel previewed two new Xeon processors:





advanced performance, which is expected to be released the first half of 2019, will focus on offering workload-optimized performance leadership by delivering both core CPU performance gains1 and leadership in memory bandwidth constrained workloads. Cascade Lake will offer up to 48 cores per CPU and 12 DDR4 memory channels per socket. Xeon E-2100 offers up to six cores and is aimed at entry-level server and is now commercially shipping.

In addition, beta testing has begun for Intel Optane DC persistent memory. OEMs and CSPs who have announced beta services and systems for early customer trials and deployments include Alibaba, Cisco, Dell EMC, Fujitsu, Google Cloud, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Huawei, Lenovo, Oracle and Tencent.Intel Optane DC persistent memory provides two special operating modes – App Direct mode and Memory mode. App Direct mode enables applications to receive the full value of the product’s native persistence and larger capacity. In Memory mode, applications running in a supported operating system or virtual environment can use the product as volatile memory, taking advantage of the additional system capacity made possible from module sizes up to 512 GB without needing to rewrite software.