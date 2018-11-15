Intel's board of directors approved a $15.0 billion increase in its authorized stock repurchase program. The company had $4.7 billion remaining under its existing repurchase authorization as of Sept. 29, 2018.
The company notes that it has returned approximately $177 billion to stockholders through dividends and stock repurchases from 1990 through the third-quarter of 2018.
Intel adds $15 billion to stock repurchase authorization
