Infinera reports Q3 revenue of $200.4 million

Infinera reported Q3 2018 GAAP revenue of $200.4 million compared to $208.2 million in the second quarter of 2018 and $192.6 million in the third quarter of 2017. GAAP gross margin for the quarter was 35.0% compared to 40.5% in the second quarter of 2018 and 35.2% in the third quarter of 2017. GAAP net loss for the quarter was $(32.6) million, or $(0.21) per share, compared to a net loss of $(21.9) million, or $(0.14) per share, in the second quarter of 2018, and net loss of $(37.2) million, or $(0.25) per share, in the third quarter of 2017. Non-GAAP net loss for the quarter was $(6.7) million, or $(0.04) per share, compared to a net loss of $(1.3) million, or $(0.01) per share, in the second quarter of 2018, and net loss of $(17.0) million, or $(0.11) per share, in the third quarter of 2017.



“In the third quarter we delivered financial results within our guidance ranges and now, with our acquisition of Coriant closed, are executing on our integration plan with intensity,” said Tom Fallon, Infinera CEO. “We remain committed to achieving substantial cost synergies, scaling our business by delivering compelling solutions to our extensive customer base of leading Tier-1s and ICPs, and driving vertical integration of our optical engine across our expanded end-to-end portfolio. While we have experienced a spending pause from certain customers as they evaluate the combined company, I believe this is temporary and that we will grow over the course of 2019. Newly armed with a breadth of significant customers and formidable scale, we are positioned to increasingly leverage our vertical integration advantage to drive profitability and a differentiated business model.”