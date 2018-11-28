Infinera boosts open line system (OLS) capabilities

Infinera introduced significant enhancements to the open line system (OLS) capabilities of the Infinera Groove G30 Network Disaggregation Platform, which enables network operators to configure optical transport functionality in a performance- and cost-optimized way within an ultra-dense one rack unit (1RU) platform.



Open line systems, like the Groove G30, disaggregate wavelength-division multiplexing transport into best-in-class functional blocks with open application programming interfaces and end-to-end software-defined network management and control.



Infinera announced the following key features and benefits of the Groove G30 OLS enhancements:





Optical protection switching (OPSM): New compact pluggable comprising a single optical protection switch that provides a cost-effective option for protecting against interface and amplifier failures and fiber cuts

Colorless, flexible grid add/drop (CAD8/8E): New compact 8-channel pluggable, service-expandable to 16 channels, that provides colorless, flexible grid add/drop to enable the deployment of high baud rate of 64 quadrature amplitude modulation (64QAM) without the need for more expensive reconfigurable optical add/drop multiplexer (ROADM) architectures

Optical time-domain reflectometer (OTDR): New compact pluggable that supports both in-service and out-of-service OTDR on up to four fibers with distances of up to 100 kilometers, enabling fiber cuts to be quickly located

In-line amplifier (ILA): Leveraging the existing range of pluggable erbium-doped fiber amplifiers, the Groove G30 OLS can now be deployed as a compact in-line amplifier, providing a cost-effective solution for interconnecting data centers over longer distances comprised of multiple fiber spans

Optical power monitoring (OCM): New compact pluggable providing per-channel power monitoring on four ports (i.e. two degrees in two directions) that enhances optical layer monitoring, fast fault detection and isolation and proactive troubleshooting

64-port 75 gigahertz (GHz) mux/demux (OMD64): New capabilities that leverage 75 GHz grid filters to support high-baud-rate wavelengths up to 64QAM 600 gigabits per second, with up to 64 wavelengths per filter enabling scalability to 38.4 terabits per second per fiber pair

“The expanded capabilities of the Groove G30 reinforce our commitment to this industry-leading platform and demonstrate the benefits customers realize with open optical transport,” said Julia Larikova, Principal Product Manager for Optical Layer at Infinera. “As end-user applications continue to drive demand for infrastructure capacity, our open line solutions provide an optimal means to scale efficiently while reducing costs.”