IEEE releases 802.1CM-2018 spec for Fronthaul

IEEE published a new 802.1CM-2018—IEEE standard that supports fronthaul interfaces such as the recently published eCPRI specification to provide Ethernet-based fronthaul.



IEEE 802.1CM Standard for Local and metropolitan area networks—Time-Sensitive Networking for Fronthaul was developed in collaboration with the CPRI Cooperation that contributed the requirements of a fronthaul transport network. IEEE 802.1CM describes how these requirements can be met by a fronthaul bridged network including synchronization solutions developed by Study Group 15 of ITU’s Telecommunication Standardization Sector (ITU-T), whose input also contributed to the development of IEEE 802.1CM.



“As we see carriers and operators pursuing 5G technologies, and a wide range of new possibilities for next-generation mobile applications, IEEE 802.1CM represents a key pioneering step for providing reliable packet transport within 5G networks,” said Glenn Parsons, chair, IEEE 802.1 Working Group. “The standard’s development, in cooperation with multiple standards organizations, demonstrates how IEEE-SA is committed to work collaboratively and respond quickly to industry demand—in this case for packet-based fronthaul.”



https://standards.ieee.org/news/2018/ieee-publishes-802_1cm-2018.html