IEEE releases 802.19.1 spec for Network-Based Coexistence Methods

IEEE published a new 802.19.1 standard that specifies radio technology independent methods for network-based coexistence among dissimilar or independently operated networks. The standard is defined for geolocation-capable devices operating under general authorization such as TV band White Spaces (TVWS), 5 GHz license-exempt bands, and 3.5 GHz Citizens Broadband Radio Service lightly licensed bands.
The standard introduces the following:
- Methods for leveraging the cognitive radio capabilities of license-exempt devices, including geolocation awareness and information database access;
- Coexistence discovery and information server for gathering and providing wireless networks coexistence information;
- Coexistence manager utilizing information from the coexistence discovery and information server, thereby enhancing the coexistence of the wireless networks;
- Coordination enabler, which communicates with the coexistence manager within the same coexistence system and with the coordination enabler within the other coexistence system; and
- Common coexistence architecture and protocols, as well as multiple profiles enabling cost-efficient and flexible deployment of the coexistence system in various scenarios.
https://standards.ieee.org/standard/802_19_1-2018.html