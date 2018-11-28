IEEE releases 802.19.1 spec for Network-Based Coexistence Methods

IEEE published a new 802.19.1 standard that specifies radio technology independent methods for network-based coexistence among dissimilar or independently operated networks. The standard is defined for geolocation-capable devices operating under general authorization such as TV band White Spaces (TVWS), 5 GHz license-exempt bands, and 3.5 GHz Citizens Broadband Radio Service lightly licensed bands.



The standard introduces the following:





Methods for leveraging the cognitive radio capabilities of license-exempt devices, including geolocation awareness and information database access;

Coexistence discovery and information server for gathering and providing wireless networks coexistence information;

Coexistence manager utilizing information from the coexistence discovery and information server, thereby enhancing the coexistence of the wireless networks;

Coordination enabler, which communicates with the coexistence manager within the same coexistence system and with the coordination enabler within the other coexistence system; and

Common coexistence architecture and protocols, as well as multiple profiles enabling cost-efficient and flexible deployment of the coexistence system in various scenarios.