Huawei ships its first 10,000 5G base stations

Huawei announced the shipment of its first 10,000 5G base stations to carriers worldwide.



At the 9th Global Mobile Broadband Forum this week in London, Huawei's Rotating Chairman, Ken Hu, outlined the five fundamental changes that 5G will bring:





With AI support across devices, network, and the cloud, devices will go from plug and play to plug and think. They will understand users better – able to actively predict our needs, not just passively respond to commands – and interact with us in more natural ways. Experience will flow seamlessly. With existing networks, our online experience is fragmented from one scenario to another. When all things are online and cloud-based, experience and content will flow seamlessly through time, space, and devices for a truly holistic experience across all scenarios.

"From all angles, 5G is ready," Hu said. "It's ready to use, it's affordable, andmost importantly, demand is real. Of course, there are still some barriers to 5G deployment."