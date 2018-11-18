Huawei and ZTE lose AVC/H.264 patent case in Germany

The District Court in Düsseldorf, Germany has ruled that Huawei Technologies Deutschland GmbH and ZTE Deutschland GmbH infringed patents of two patent holders in MPEG LA’s AVC Patent Portfolio License by using their technologies in mobile phones that implement the AVC/H.264 (MPEG-4 Part 10) Standard.



MPEG LA said the court also found that the license offered by the patent holders under those patents through the AVC License is fair, reasonable and nondiscriminatory.



“The Landgericht Düsseldorf’s decision confirms the importance of respect for intellectual property, and offering everyone easy and affordable access to essential AVC technology under a single license is a cornerstone of the MPEG LA AVC License’s wide acceptance making that possible,” said Larry Horn, President and CEO of MPEG LA. “We continue to welcome Huawei and ZTE to join the nearly 2,000 Licensees who have entered into our AVC License.”



