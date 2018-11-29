HPE to acquire BlueData for containerized ML software

Hewlett Packard Enterprise agreed to acquire BlueData, a software developer focused on artificial intelligence and big data analytics. Financial terms were not disclosed.



BlueData, which is based in Santa Clara, California, uses container technology to make simplify the deployment of large-scale machine learning and big data analytics applications.



“BlueData has developed an innovative and effective solution to address the pain points all companies face when contemplating, implementing, and deploying AI/ML and big data analytics. Adding BlueData’s complementary software platform to HPE’s market-leading Apollo Systems and professional services is consistent with HPE’s data-first strategy and enables our customers to extract insights from data – whether on-premises, in the cloud, or in a hybrid architecture,” said Milan Shetti, SVP and GM, Storage and Big Data Global Business Unit at HPE. “We are excited about the significant value we can deliver for our customers by working with the talented team at BlueData.”





