Hong Kong’s HKT builds all-fiber shared infrastructure on MTR line

Hong Kong's HKT is deploying an all-fiber mobile network architecture on a Mass Transit Railway (MTR) line to enable multiple operators sharing the network to provide ubiquitous high-quality mobile broadband to their



The DIS is deployed on the Shatin to Central Link (SCL) which is a new metro line of Mass Transit Railway under construction. The Central station is an important hub in the Golden Bay Area of Victoria Harbour. Connecting Hong Kong Island and the New Territories, this 17-kilometer line has a total of 10 train stations.



Huawei is supplying the innovative Digital Indoor System (DIS), which has the capability to evolve into future-oriented 5G networks without the need for additional cabling. Specifically, the shared indoor network is based on Huawei's LampSite Sharing solution, which allows multiple operators to share a common indoor network where radio headends of high, medium, and small power specifications can be co-deployed.



The indoor network for the SCL is constructed by HKT as the lead operator and will be shared by all mobile operators in Hong Kong.Dr. Henry Wong, Head of Strategic Wireless Technology and Core Networks of HKT Engineering, said, "We are committed to providing users with high speed MMB service and wide network coverage for the best possible user experience. Large public venues and locations such as metro stations and lines, shopping malls, airport, etc. demand a large capacity to meet the diversified service requirements, creating the need for onward evolution into 5G for technological and economic reasons. Huawei's digital network sharing solution perfectly meets such requirements in many ways."Mr. Ritchie Peng, President of Huawei Small Cell Product Line, said, "We are happy to open a new chapter of all-fiber architecture with HKT. Indoor places vary a lot and have diverse requirements, requiring differentiated solutions. The rapid MBB development also requires operators to focus on 5G in their network construction. Huawei is always a good advocate and exerciser of indoor digitalization. We are dedicated to offering more competitive indoor digital solutions to help our partners maximize the value of their networks."