Hengtong supplies 3,000 km of submarine cable for Chile FOA

Hengtong, a supplier of various kinds of wire and cables based in Suzhou, China, delivered 3,000km of submarine optical cable for Chile FOA Project.



Hengtong said it has now manufactured and delivered over 10,000km of submarine optical cable for projects overseas.







FOA, which will be the southernmost submarine cable in the world, will connect three regions in southern Chile.



Huawei Marine will provide an end-to-end submarine cable solution using its 100G universal platform to provide a seamless optical network architecture between submarine and terrestrial networks. The system has a design capacity of 16 Tbps and a length of 2,800 kilometers. It is expected to be completed by the end of 2019. Chile's Comunicación y Telefonía Rural S.A. (CTR) has retained Huawei Marine to deploy the Fiber Optic Austral (FOA) subsea cable system.

The company is also introducing a number of new products including submarine equipment fitting stations, a stereo intelligent anchor observation system, two-stage composite cables for application in marine disaster prevention pre-warning networks, an environmental monitoring system for ports and wharfs, as well as an underwater oil and gas production and monitoring system.Qian Jianlin, Executive President of Hengtong Group, stated that Hengtong was committed to creating a submarine industry supply chain of integrating product, engineering and operation service to promote the implementation of the "One Belt and One Road" initiative and contribute to global connections.