GTT reported revenue of $448.6 million and a net loss was $23.4 million. Capital expenditures were $28.9 million (6.4% of revenue)
When assuming constant currency and the inclusion of Interoute’s and Global Capacity's historical results, GTT's 3Q18 revenue and adjusted EBITDA grew 1.4% and 2.3%, respectively, over 3Q17.
In addition, GTT established its next financial objectives of $3 billion in annualized revenue, $900 million in annualized Adjusted EBITDA and a minimum of $5 per share of annualized Adjusted Free Cash Flow, to be achieved within the next three years.
The company said it is making good progress with the integration of Interoute.
Thursday, November 8, 2018
GTT posts Q3 revenue of $448.6 million
Thursday, November 08, 2018 GTT
GTT reported revenue of $448.6 million and a net loss was $23.4 million. Capital expenditures were $28.9 million (6.4% of revenue)