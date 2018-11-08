GTT posts Q3 revenue of $448.6 million

GTT reported revenue of $448.6 million and a net loss was $23.4 million. Capital expenditures were $28.9 million (6.4% of revenue)



When assuming constant currency and the inclusion of Interoute’s and Global Capacity's historical results, GTT's 3Q18 revenue and adjusted EBITDA grew 1.4% and 2.3%, respectively, over 3Q17.



In addition, GTT established its next financial objectives of $3 billion in annualized revenue, $900 million in annualized Adjusted EBITDA and a minimum of $5 per share of annualized Adjusted Free Cash Flow, to be achieved within the next three years.



The company said it is making good progress with the integration of Interoute.



