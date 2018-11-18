The Nevada Governor’s Office of Economic Development has approved a plan from Google to develop a hyperscale data center on a 64-acre site in Henderson, Nevada. The state reportedly will provide tax exemptions for the project.
The initial investment is estimated at $600 million. The ready-for-service date is expected to be in 2020.
https://www.google.com/about/datacenters/
Google plans next data center near Las Vegas
