Google plans EUR 600 million data center in Denmark

Google confirmed plans for a new data center in western Denmark, just outside Fredericia.



The new facility represents an investment of EUR 600 million. Google is securing Power Purchase Agreements with renewable energy sources in Denmark. Construction is expected to be completed in late 2021. This will be Google's fifth data center in Europe, joining sites in Ireland, Finland, the Netherlands and Belgium.



https://www.blog.google/inside-google/infrastructure/breaking-ground-googles-first-data-center-denmark/