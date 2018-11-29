Google Fi expands to IoS

Three years after launching Project Fi, Google is expanding its wireless connectivity service to iPhones.



The service, which has been renamed to Google Fi, provides no-contract connectivity with data coverage in 170 countries and territories, spam protection, and data-only SIMs for additional devices.



Google Fi uses unique technology to seamlessly switch between 3 leading 4G LTE networks and 2 million+ secure Wi-Fi hotspots.



https://blog.google/products/project-fi/bringing-google-fi-more-people-android-and-ios/