Germany's inexio deploys ADVA FSP 3000 CloudConnect

inexio, which operates five data centers as well as city and regional fiber infrastructure in Germany, Belgium and Luxembourg, has deployed ADVA's FSP 3000 CloudConnect with QuadFlex technology.



inexio is deploying the solution alongside existing FSP 3000 AgileConnect infrastructure as part of a future-proof hybrid network. The upgrade boosts the capacity of inexio’s transport system to 100 or 200 Gbps across its entire network stretching over 6,000 km. It also provides innate flexibility to grow to 400 Gbps and up.



“We were very pleased about inexio’s decision to bring ADVA and Axians Networks & Solutions GmbH into this project as a team. Through our long-term partnership, cooperation went hand-in-hand. The success of this project shows that all sides benefit from that close relationship,” said Volker Ofer, key account manager, carriers and service providers, Axians Networks & Solutions GmbH.