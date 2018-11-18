Fujikura releases 6,912 fiber count optical cable

Fujikura announced the world's highest fiber density cable -- a 6,912F Wrapping Tube Cable (WTC).



To achieve this density, the cable leverages 200 μm diameter fiber along with the company's Spider Web Ribbon (SWR) technology, which is a 12 core optical fiber ribbon.



In addition, Fujikura says the existing mass fusion splicer, jacket stripper and cleaver can be used for splicing with 200 μm SWR and 250 μm SWR.



http://www.fujikura.co.jp/eng/newsrelease/products/2058047_11777.html





