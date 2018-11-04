Federated Wireless outlines shared spectrum model

Federated Wireless identified numerous new bands as being ideal candidates for the shared spectrum model, further unlocking the airwaves to support new wireless services and business models, and provide a path for 5G. Bands identified by Federated Wireless and submitted by the Company to the FCC for consideration, include 3.7-4.2GHz, 3.45-3.55GHz, 3.1-3.45GHz, 5.925-7.125GHz, 37GHz, 26GHz, 70/80GHz and 4.9GHz bands.



In a new blog post by Jennifer McCarthy, Federated Wireless Vice President, Legal Advocacy, calls on the FCC to broadly adopt the shared spectrum model across these bands.



https://www.federatedwireless.com/fcc-report-to-congress-shared-spectrum-for-all/