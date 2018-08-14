Sunday, November 4, 2018

FCC forms best practices disaster recovery working group

Sunday, November 04, 2018    

The FCC has formed a new Disaster Response and Recovery Working Group to look for ways to improve the resiliency of broadband infrastructure before a disaster occurs, as well as actions that can be taken to more quickly restore broadband infrastructure following a disaster.

The working group is also charged with developing best practices for coordination among wireless providers, backhaul providers, and power companies during and after a disaster.

FCC Chairman Ajit Pai stated: “Recently, I announced that the FCC will comprehensively re-evaluate the agency’s Wireless Resiliency Framework. The BDAC Working Group’s recommendations will be key to this review. We encourage and expect all stakeholders—including government at all levels, power companies, fixed and mobile broadband providers, first responders, and others—to work together to develop ways to harden networks for future disasters and quickly restore communications services.”

https://docs.fcc.gov/public/attachments/DA-18-1121A1.docx

MEMBERS OF THE DISASTER RESPONSE AND RECOVERY WORKING GROUP
* indicates a member of the Broadband Deployment Advisory Committee

Chair:
Red Grasso, FirstNet State Point of Contact
North Carolina Department of Information Technology

Vice-Chair:
Jonathan Adelstein, President & Chief Executive Officer*
Wireless Infrastructure Association

Members:

Andrew Afflerbach, Chief Executive Officer and Director of Engineering, CTC Technology and Energy
National Association of Telecommunications Officers and Advisors

Allen Bell, Distribution Support Manager, Georgia Power Company*
Southern Company

Megan Bixler, Technical Program Manager for Communications Center and 911 Services
Association of Public Safety Communications Officials

Skyler Ditchfield, Chief Executive Officer
GeoLinks

Patrick Donovan, Senior Director, Regulatory Affairs
CTIA

Tony Fischer, Director, Information Technology
City of Germantown, Tennessee

Monica Gambino, Vice President, Legal
Crown Castle

Larry Hanson, Executive Director*
Georgia Municipal Association

David Hartshorn, Chief Executive Officer
Geeks Without Frontiers

Greg Hauser, Communications Branch Manager/Statewide Interoperability Coordinator,
North Carolina Emergency Management Division
National Emergency Management Association

Kurt Jacobs, Corporate Director, Emerging Technology & Solutions
JMA Wireless

Richard Kildow, Director of Business Continuity & Emergency Management
Verizon

Frank Korinek, Director of Government Affairs
Motorola

Wyatt Leehy, Information Technology Manager
Great Plains Communications

David Marshack, Telecommunications Regulatory Lead
Loon

Jim Matheson, Chief Executive Officer*
National Rural Electric Cooperative Association

Kelly McGriff, Vice President & Deputy General Counsel*
Uniti Group

Wendy Moser, Commissioner, Colorado Public Utilities Commission
National Association of Regulatory Utility Commissioners

Alexandra Fernandez Navarro, Commissioner
Puerto Rico Public Service Regulatory Board

John O’Connor, Director, National Coordinating Center for Communications
Department of Homeland Security

Eddie Reyes, Prince William County Emergency Communications Center
National Public Safety Telecommunications Council

Rikin Thaker, Vice President, Telecommunications and Spectrum Policy*
Multicultural Media, Telecom and Internet Council

Pete Tomczak, Manager, Spectrum Coordination and Clearance
FirstNet

Rocky Vaz, Director of Emergency Management
City of Dallas, Texas

Joseph Viens, Senior Director of Government Affairs
Charter

Debra Wulff, Public Safety Director
Confederated Tribes of the Colville Reservation


