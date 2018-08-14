FCC forms best practices disaster recovery working group

The FCC has formed a new Disaster Response and Recovery Working Group to look for ways to improve the resiliency of broadband infrastructure before a disaster occurs, as well as actions that can be taken to more quickly restore broadband infrastructure following a disaster.



The working group is also charged with developing best practices for coordination among wireless providers, backhaul providers, and power companies during and after a disaster.



FCC Chairman Ajit Pai stated: “Recently, I announced that the FCC will comprehensively re-evaluate the agency’s Wireless Resiliency Framework. The BDAC Working Group’s recommendations will be key to this review. We encourage and expect all stakeholders—including government at all levels, power companies, fixed and mobile broadband providers, first responders, and others—to work together to develop ways to harden networks for future disasters and quickly restore communications services.”



https://docs.fcc.gov/public/attachments/DA-18-1121A1.docx



MEMBERS OF THE DISASTER RESPONSE AND RECOVERY WORKING GROUP

* indicates a member of the Broadband Deployment Advisory Committee



Chair:

Red Grasso, FirstNet State Point of Contact

North Carolina Department of Information Technology



Vice-Chair:

Jonathan Adelstein, President & Chief Executive Officer*

Wireless Infrastructure Association



Members:



Andrew Afflerbach, Chief Executive Officer and Director of Engineering, CTC Technology and Energy

National Association of Telecommunications Officers and Advisors



Allen Bell, Distribution Support Manager, Georgia Power Company*

Southern Company



Megan Bixler, Technical Program Manager for Communications Center and 911 Services

Association of Public Safety Communications Officials



Skyler Ditchfield, Chief Executive Officer

GeoLinks



Patrick Donovan, Senior Director, Regulatory Affairs

CTIA



Tony Fischer, Director, Information Technology

City of Germantown, Tennessee



Monica Gambino, Vice President, Legal

Crown Castle



Larry Hanson, Executive Director*

Georgia Municipal Association



David Hartshorn, Chief Executive Officer

Geeks Without Frontiers



Greg Hauser, Communications Branch Manager/Statewide Interoperability Coordinator,

North Carolina Emergency Management Division

National Emergency Management Association



Kurt Jacobs, Corporate Director, Emerging Technology & Solutions

JMA Wireless



Richard Kildow, Director of Business Continuity & Emergency Management

Verizon



Frank Korinek, Director of Government Affairs

Motorola



Wyatt Leehy, Information Technology Manager

Great Plains Communications



David Marshack, Telecommunications Regulatory Lead

Loon



Jim Matheson, Chief Executive Officer*

National Rural Electric Cooperative Association



Kelly McGriff, Vice President & Deputy General Counsel*

Uniti Group



Wendy Moser, Commissioner, Colorado Public Utilities Commission

National Association of Regulatory Utility Commissioners



Alexandra Fernandez Navarro, Commissioner

Puerto Rico Public Service Regulatory Board



John O’Connor, Director, National Coordinating Center for Communications

Department of Homeland Security



Eddie Reyes, Prince William County Emergency Communications Center

National Public Safety Telecommunications Council



Rikin Thaker, Vice President, Telecommunications and Spectrum Policy*

Multicultural Media, Telecom and Internet Council



Pete Tomczak, Manager, Spectrum Coordination and Clearance

FirstNet



Rocky Vaz, Director of Emergency Management

City of Dallas, Texas



Joseph Viens, Senior Director of Government Affairs

Charter



Debra Wulff, Public Safety Director

Confederated Tribes of the Colville Reservation







FWD: The FCC's much needed Disaster Working Group FCC, Outage

Last week, the Federal Communications Commission (Commission) opened a nominating process to select members for a new Disaster Response and Recovery Working Group of the Broadband Deployment Advisory Committee (BDAC). The long bureaucratic name might suggest to some a tedious process of government meetings, argumentation, and report writing geared at creating new rules that broadband service providers will likely find difficult to interpret, let...

READ MORE