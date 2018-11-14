FCC begins 5G spectrum auctions

The FCC commenced its first 5G spectrum auctions.



Auction 101: The auction of the licenses in the 28 GHz band uses a simultaneous multiple round auction format. The 3,072 Upper Microwave Flexible Use Service (UMFUS) licenses in the 27.5–28.35 GHz (28 GHz) band.will be offered in two 425 megahertz blocks by county. http://www.fcc.gov/auction/101/factsheet.



Auction 102: The auction of the licenses in the 24 GHz band will employ a clock auction format, beginning with a clock phase that will allow bidding on generic blocks in each Partial Economic Area in successive bidding rounds. There will then be an assignment phase to allow winners of the generic blocks to bid for frequency-specific license assignments. The 24 GHz licenses will be offered in seven 100 megahertz blocks. http://www.fcc.gov/auction/102/factsheet



FCC Commissioner Jessica Rosenworcel issued the following statement:



“Today, we finally get out of the starting gate with our first 5G spectrum auction. In doing so, we follow the lead of South Korea, the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, Ireland, and Australia. But we put ourselves back in the running for next-generation wireless leadership. From here on out, we need to do more than just join the pack with an auction in 2018. If we want to lead, we need a pipeline of both millimeter wave and mid-band spectrum for 5G. That means making transparent our plans for every subsequent auction. We can do this with something simple: a calendar. Let’s publish a calendar that states clearly to the entire wireless ecosystem—from existing providers to new spectrum interests to manufacturers and consumers—just when and how the FCC will auction new airwaves to support 5G services.”









