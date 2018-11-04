FCC microwave spectrum auctions to begin Nov 14

The FCC's Wireless Telecommunications Bureau approved 40 applications received for Auction 101, which will offer 3,072 Upper Microwave Flexible Use Service (UMFUS) licenses in the 27.5–28.35 GHz (28 GHz) band.



The Bureau also announced that 58 of the 60 applications received for Auction 102 have been deemed to be complete. Auction 102 will offer 2,909 Upper Microwave Flexible Use Service (UMFUS) licenses in the 24.25–24.45 GHz and 24.75–25.25 GHz (24 GHz) band.





Both auctions are scheduled to begin on November 14, 2018.



The list of approved bidders is posted here.



https://www.fcc.gov/document/fcc-issues-qualified-bidders-pn-spectrum-frontiers-auction-101



https://www.fcc.gov/document/fcc-issues-spectrum-frontiers-auction-102-completed-applications-pn