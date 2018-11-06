Eurofiber deploys ADVA FSP 150 for flexible business services

Eurofiber, which operates an extensive fiber network across The Netherlands and Belgium, is deploying the ADVA FSP 150 as the customer premise equipment of its new flexible business services.



The ADVA FSP 150 provides a single platform for MEF-certified Layer 2 and 3 services and easily scales from 1GbE to 10GbE. With zero touch provisioning, the device is simple to deploy and its comprehensive assurance services offer unparalleled support for SLA management.



ADVA said its intelligent, multi-layer demarcation and aggregation technology enables Eurofiber to respond to rapidly growing demand from enterprises across the Netherlands and Belgium for high-bandwidth, cost-effective SLA-based Carrier Ethernet connectivity.



“Our FSP 150 enables Eurofiber to meet ever-increasing demand for cloud services while also optimizing its infrastructure to support diverse network technologies. Now it can instantly increase bandwidth as soon as customers require it and address the emerging need for multi-layer networking,” commented Ed Zalmstra, sales director, Netherlands, ADVA. "Our FSP 150 delivers the flexibility to quickly transition from 1Gbit/s to 10Gbit/s Ethernet services without requiring extra space and power consumption. Having all that functionality in one compact platform is a real advantage. We’re proud that Eurofiber selected us for this project. It highlights the value not only of our innovation but also our people. To be chosen once again to take Eurofiber’s business services to the next stage shows their continuing faith in our experience and commitment to quality, as well as the strength of the relationship between our teams.”



ADVA’s partner Netways Europe also provided valuable support with the new solution.



http://www.advaoptical.com/