Ekinops opens North America HW in Rockville, Maryland

EKINOPS, which supplies optical transport equipment and router solutions for service providers and telecom operators, opened a new new North America headquarters in Rockville, Maryland.



The company said its new facility will support all main business functions and house a lab, a 7/24 hour support function, equipment spares depot, a training facility and provide additional administrative office space.



“Ekinops’ new US headquarters in Rockville will enable us to take our success in North America to the next level,” comments EKINOPS Chief Executive Officer Didier Brédy. “The market opportunity created by combining our optical and network access capabilities is significant, so it makes sense to bring our specialists together in a new facility. We have a lot of confidence in the value that our solutions continue to deliver to service providers worldwide and the US is a clear growth market for EKINOPS where we will continue to invest.”



