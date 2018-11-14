Deutsche Telekom enhances its Open Telekom Cloud

Deutsche Telekom released a new version of Open Telekom Cloud, its OpenStack-based public cloued, featuring Workspace Service and Mongo DB encryption as well as additional security and management capabilities.



The Open Telekom Cloud has simplified the creation and operation of backup and disaster recovery solutions, providing the ability for systems and data to be easily mirrored across the Open Telekom Cloud's data centers in Magdeburg and Biere. DT guarantees availability of 99.95 percent for The Open Telekom Cloud.



Additional updates:





Support for Suse 15.

The Volume Backup Service now backs up data on an hourly basis.

The Cloud Server Backup Service can now also perform hourly backups.

The Open Telekom Cloud’s Private Line Access Service (PLAS) has now been extended with IntraSelect by a Layer 3 connection option – for even faster connections.

The Elastic Load Balancing (ELB), the Document Database Service (DDS) and the NAT Gateway function can now also be tagged using the tagging service.

It is now possible to integrate Bare Metal hosts into a container cluster. In addition, the new functions now make the Cloud Container Engine even more convenient for the user.

Relational Database Service (RDS): The functionality of the PostgreSQL database can now be extended using various plug-ins.

Support for the KVM Hypervisor, MapReduce service cluster and data import from Object Based Storage (OBS).

Identity & Access Management (IAM): Access Control Lists (ACLs) now enable even more detailed access control to the programmable interfaces (APIs) and the graphical user interface within the IAM.