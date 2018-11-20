Deutsche Telekom and Ericsson deliver private LTE for OSRAM

Deutsche Telekom and Ericsson have deployed a dedicated LTE based campus network for OSRAM, a multinational lighting manufacturer headquartered in Munich, Germany.



OSRAM and Deutsche Telekom are prototyping and testing a mobile robotics solution at the OSRAM factory in Schwabmünchen. Automated Guided Vehicles (AGV) will be used to transport goods across the OSRAM shop floor in the more flexible production environment.



“In line with Industry 4.0 requirements, our customers want extremely reliable and high-performance network solutions tailored to their specific demands,” says Alex Jinsung Choi, SVP Research & Technology Innovation, Deutsche Telekom “Working together with our partner Ericsson, we will provide dedicated campus solutions that allow customers such as Osram to develop and optimize their production processes.”