Dell'Oro: WDM equipment market grew 15% in 3Q 2018

The Optical Transport WDM equipment market grew 15 percent year-over-year in 3Q 2018, according to a new report from Dell'Oro Group. coherent wavelength shipments grew 30 percent.



“The Optical market outperformed in the third quarter,” said Jimmy Yu, Vice President at Dell’Oro Group. “All of the growth was driven by rising demand for coherent wavelengths in metro and long haul WDM systems. Shipment of 100 Gbps wavelengths continued to rise, but it was a newer, higher speed wavelengths operating at 200 Gbps that truly moved the market revenue higher,” added Yu.



Additional highlights from the 3Q 2018 Optical Transport Quarterly Report:





Majority of optical transport WDM equipment revenue growth occurred in the Asia Pacific region.

Lead manufacturers of WDM systems on a revenue basis were Huawei, Ciena, ZTE, and Nokia.

Shipment of 100 Gbps wavelengths grew nearly 15 percent year-over-year.

Shipment of 200+ Gbps wavelengths (speeds higher than 100 Gbps) more than doubled year-over-year.