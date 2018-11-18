AWS re:Invent - Cylance brings its AI-powered security to AWS

Cylance announced support for Amazon Web Services (AWS) with its CylancePROTECT for the cloud.



“We are excited to make our AI-driven, prevention-first security solutions available to cloud computing environments,” said Stuart McClure, founder and chief executive at Cylance. “By approaching security with sophisticated machine learning techniques and offering scalable threat detection, response, root cause analysis, and threat hunting, Cylance helps prevent data breaches that impact the security of an organization’s data in the cloud.”



Cylance simplifies cloud security by utilizing an agent with a small footprint and with no configuration or signature-update needs.



