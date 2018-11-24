Cisco to acquire Ensoft

Cisco announced plans to acquire Ensoft, a privately-held company headquartered in Harpenden, England, that provides software solutions for service provider networks. Financial terms were not disclosed.



In a blog posting, Cisco's Rob Salvagno said the deal advances its strategy in unified transport and service layers with Segment Routing (SR) and Ethernet Virtual Private Networks (EVPN.



Ensoft was established in 1997 and now has approximately 70 engineers and an annual turnover of 10 million pounds. Its areas of expertise include routing and switching (BGP, all the IGPs, MPLS, multicast etc), Carrier Ethernet (IEEE technologies, pseudowires and VPLS, E-OAM etc), and residential subscriber management (eg PPP/IP sessions, scalable wholesale access).



http://www.cisco.com

https://www.ensoft.co.uk/