Cisco intros Hybrid Solution for Kubernetes on AWS

Cisco introduced a Hybrid Solution for Kubernetes on AWS for making it easier to run containerized application across on-premise and the AWS cloud. The solution configures on-premises Kubernetes environments to be consistent with Amazon Elastic Container Service for Kubernetes (Amazon EKS) while leveraging Cisco's networking, security, management and monitoring software.



Cisco said its implementation reduces complexity and costs for IT operations teams. The management of on-premises Kubernetes infrastructure is simplified with a common set of tools on-premises and on AWS. Cisco's enterprise support covers all parts of the solution.







The main idea is to deliver a consistent Kubernetes environment for both on-premises Cisco Private Cloud Infrastructure and Google’s managed Kubernetes service, Google Container Engine.



The companies said their open hybrid cloud offering will provide enterprises with a way to run, secure and monitor workloads, thus enabling them to optimize their existing investments, plan their cloud migration at their own pace and avoid vendor lock in.



Cisco and Google Cloud hybrid solution highlights:





Orchestration and Management – Policy-based Kubernetes orchestration and lifecycle management of resources, applications and services across hybrid environments

– Policy-based Kubernetes orchestration and lifecycle management of resources, applications and services across hybrid environments Networking – Extend network policy and configurations to multiple on-premises and cloud environments

– Extend network policy and configurations to multiple on-premises and cloud environments Security – Extend Security policy and monitor applications behavior

– Extend Security policy and monitor applications behavior Visibility and Control – Real-time network and application performance monitoring and automation

– Real-time network and application performance monitoring and automation Cloud-ready Infrastructure – Hyperconverged platform supporting existing application and cloud-native Kubernetes environments

– Hyperconverged platform supporting existing application and cloud-native Kubernetes environments Service Management with Istio – Open-source solution provides a uniform way to connect, secure, manage and monitor microservices

– Open-source solution provides a uniform way to connect, secure, manage and monitor microservices API Management – Google's Apigee enterprise-class API management enables legacy workloads running on premises to connect to the cloud through APIs

– Google's Apigee enterprise-class API management enables legacy workloads running on premises to connect to the cloud through APIs Developer Ready – Cisco's DevNet Developer Center provides tools and resources for cloud and enterprise developers to code in hybrid environments

– Cisco's DevNet Developer Center provides tools and resources for cloud and enterprise developers to code in hybrid environments Support – Joint coordinated technical support for the solution

"Our partnership with Google gives our customers the very best cloud has to offer— agility and scale, coupled with enterprise-class security and support," said Chuck Robbins, chief executive officer, Cisco. "We share a common vision of a hybrid cloud world that delivers the speed of innovation in an open and secure environment to bring the right solutions to our customers."

"Today, most customers are forced to choose between developing applications on-premises or in the cloud. This can create a complex mix of environments, technologies, teams and vendors. But they shouldn't have to make a choice," said Kip Compton, senior vice president, Cloud Platform and Solutions at Cisco. "Now, developers can use existing investments to build new cloud-scale applications that fuel business innovation. This makes it easier to deploy and manage hybrid applications, no matter where they run. This allows customers to get the best out of both cloud and their on-premises environments with a single solution.""More customers run containers on AWS and Kubernetes on AWS than anywhere else," said Terry Wise, Global Vice President of Channels & Alliances, Amazon Web Services, Inc. "Our customers want solutions that are designed for the cloud and Cisco's integration with Amazon EKS will make it easier for them to rapidly deploy and run containerized applications across both Cisco-based on-premises environments and the AWS cloud."The Cisco Hybrid Solution for Kubernetes on AWS will be provided as both a software-only solution requiring only the Cisco Container Platform, or a hardware/software solution with the Cisco Container Platform running on Cisco HyperFlex. The software is licensed in one-, three- and five-year subscriptions. Pricing for software-only subscriptions will start at approximately $65,000 per year for a typical entry-level configuration. On AWS, customers pay $0.20 per hour for each Amazon EKS cluster that they create in addition to the AWS resources (e.g. Amazon EC2 instances or Amazon Elastic Block Store volumes) they create to run Kubernetes worker nodes.