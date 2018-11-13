Cisco integrates SD-WAN and security for the new Cloud Edge

Cisco is unifying its security and software-defined wide area network (SD-WAN) technologies to help organizations address the reality of the new Cloud Edge. Many organizations now find their employees using applications hosted in multiple clouds, and doing so from home, coffee shops and airport lounges, instead of just the office. Cisco said this requires a more sophisticated SD-WAN that is capable of delivery the same level of enterprise security regardless of where connections are made. For example, Cisco has worked with Microsoft to optimize the flow of data to Office 365, delivering a 40% boost in performance for remote employees.



“The emergence of the new Cloud Edge is disrupting our customers’ network and security architectures. Today, every WAN device must become software defined and secure,” said Scott Harrell, senior vice president and general manager, Enterprise Networking at Cisco. “Cisco’s SD-WAN makes it easy for customers to get the very best of networking and security. We are building a bridge to a new business world that speeds our customers’ ability to unlock the power of the cloud — faster with less risk.”



New innovations include:





Adding advanced security to Cisco SD-WAN devices, including application-aware enterprise firewall, intrusion prevention, and URL filtering. This is managed through a single pane of glass. Cisco SD-WAN is powered by Talos, its cyber threat intelligence solution.

Integrating Cisco SD-WAN with Cisco Umbrella, ensuring that access to malicious destinations can be blocked before a connection is ever established.

Partnering with Microsoft to enhance the Office 365 application experience for users. Unlike other vendors, Cisco SD-WAN monitors in real-time all available paths to the Microsoft Office 365 cloud. Using Microsoft Office URLs, Cisco is also able to determine the closest cloud, resulting in up to 40 percent faster performance for users.

Offering open APIs, providing service providers and partners the opportunity to create unique new services. To help developers and network engineers innovate, Cisco DevNet has created new SD-WAN learning labs and sandboxes.

Introducing two new Integrated Services Routers (ISR) designed for small and large branch offices.

Quick Start Service: Cisco is also helping customers accelerate SD-WAN deployments and decrease risk via

Introducing a new SD-WAN Quick Start Service that provides ustomers with access to remote implementation and knowledge transfer capabilities to streamline projects.

Both the network and security can be purchased through a single license model and managed through a single interface.



