Monday, November 19, 2018

Cisco: 400G Data Center Outlook - 1 min video

Monday, November 19, 2018    



Ish Limkakeng gives a one minute perspective on the development of 400G in the data center.

https://youtu.be/wYcGJ9ReSno

Cisco launches 400G data center switches

Wednesday, October 31, 2018    

Cisco launched its portfolio of Nexus 400 Gigabit Ethernet (400G) switches for large cloud data centers. Field testing is expected in December and general availabity is targeted for the first half of 2019. Beyond bringing just a new level of speed to the network, Cisco said its Nexus 400G platforms deliver: Superfast policy, segmentation and whitelisting; Real-time visibility into packets, flows and events – beyond just data sampling and system...

READ MORE


See also