Ciena enhances its channel partner program

Ciena has enhanced its channel partner program by embracing customization, personalization, and strategic business planning for its partners.



The company says its new Ciena Partner Network (CPN) will better align with the rapidly changing IT landscape. The goal is to provide greater flexibility and customization to all partners inclusive of managed service providers, resellers, integrators, distributors, or service partners.



“Our new partner program complements our Adaptive Network approach to help Ciena clients and partners adapt to changing market conditions. By moving away from the traditional program structure to a more collaborative, personalized and empowering approach, our CPN program delivers unprecedented flexibility and customization that harnesses the unique value of each partner,” Sandra Glaser Cheek, Vice President, Global Partners and Alliances at Ciena.