China's Tencent trials ADVA FSP 3000 TeraFlex 600G DCI

Tencent has successfully transmitted single-wavelength 600 Gbit/s signals over its OPC-4 open line system (OLS) using the ADVA FSP 3000 CloudConnect TeraFlex solution.



The ADVA FSP 3000 TeraFlex high-density transport solution is capable of transmitting 3.6 Tbit/s of duplex capacity in a single rack unit with 600 Gbit/s bandwidth over a single set of optics.



ADVA describes the groundbreaking trial with Tencent as a first for the Chinese market and a major milestone for metro data center interconnect (DCI) networks. By transporting 600 Gbps per wavelength over an open 100km OLS, Tencent is highlighting the value of disaggregated solutions to cost-effectively meet the growing bandwidth needs of metro DCI infrastructure.



“What this trial proves is that 600 Gbit/s services are ready to go. With the ADVA FSP 3000 TeraFlex™ plugged into our self-developed open line system OPC-4, we have verified multiple rates from 200Gbit/s to 600Gbit/s through various modulation schemes,” said Fangchao Li, optical network architect, Tencent. “With the highest density available in the current market, ADVA’s open and modular 600Gbit/s DCI technology has integrated easily and seamlessly into our OPC-4. That simplicity will be invaluable to operators to meet booming data demand and address changing business needs in real time. With this test, we’re highlighting how ultra-high capacity can now be achieved, while also moving away from static, manual operations to an intelligent, programmable optical layer.”



https://www.advaoptical.com/en/newsroom/press-releases/20181112-tencent-trials-adva-fsp-3000-teraflex-600g-dci-technology-over-its-open-line-system-opc-4