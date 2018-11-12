Cable ONE to acquire Clearwave Communications, a fiber operator in southern Illinois

Cable One agreed to acquire Clearwave Communications, a facilities-based service provider that owns and operates a high-capacity fiber network offering dense regional coverage in southern Illinois, in an all-cash transaction. Financial terms were not disclosed.



Clearwave has more than 2,400 route miles of dense metro fiber infrastructure connecting approximately 2,700 on-net businesses, towers and data centers. Clearwave is headquartered in Harrisburg, Illinois, and is majority-owned by funds affiliated with Stephens Capital Partners LLC if Little Rock, Arkansas.



Cable ONE (NYSE: CABO) is among the 10 largest cable companies in the United States and a leading broadband communications provider with operations in 21 states.