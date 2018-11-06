Broadcom sells its Veracode business for $950 million

Thoma Bravo, a leading private equity investment firm, will acquire Veracode, the leading provider in next-generation application security testing (AST), from Broadcom for $950 million in cash.



Veracode's SaaS platform and integrated solutions help security teams and software developers find and fix security-related defects at all points in the software development lifecycle. Veracode serves more than 2,000 customers across a wide range of industries, including nearly one-third of the Fortune 100, and more than 20 of Forbes' 100 Most Valuable Brands.



"Software security is one of the most consequential issues facing companies as they look to compete in the digital economy. We are proud that our SaaS security platform combines multiple application security testing solutions, helping our customers around the world secure the software powering their companies and enabling them to focus on their core business objectives," said Sam King, current Senior Vice President and General Manager of Veracode, who will become the CEO of Veracode following the close of the transaction. "Partnering with Thoma Bravo, a proven security software investor, is expected to extend our market reach and further fuel our innovation so that we can offer the broadest software security platform and empower us to accelerate growth — all to allow us to transform the way companies achieve their software security goals."



Thoma Bravo noted its extensive experience investing in the cybersecurity software sector. It has completed more than 30 total acquisitions of enterprise security companies to date, including SailPoint (NASDAQ: SAIL), Barracuda Networks, LogRhythm, Bomgar, BlueCoat Systems, SonicWall and Entrust.