AWS re:Invent - More companies designate AWS as preferred cloud

Amazon Web Services announced two more high profile companies going :all in" or designating it as their preferred public cloud provider.



Ellie Mae is going "all in" by moving its infrastructure to AWS while rebuilding its core applications and creatomg new digital products for the evolving needs of homebuyers. Ellie Mae will use the breadth and depth of AWS services, including compute, storage, database, serverless, and containers, to develop new ways of delivering the digital mortgage and simplifying the loan process for its customers and partners. Ellie Mae has already built a company-wide data lake on AWS using Amazon Simple Storage Service (Amazon S3) to better understand, personalize, and further automate digital lending.



“We process more than a third of mortgage applications in the United States, and use AWS to help us deliver on our mission of the true digital mortgage, so lenders can achieve compliance, quality, and efficiency,” said Satheesh Ravala, Senior Vice President, Cloud Engineering and Operations at Ellie Mae. “AWS gives us an unmatched set of cloud services and a highly reliable infrastructure to work with as we continue to build solutions that provide borrowers and lenders with the best digital loan experiences. As a result of early successes on AWS, we are confident that their services will continue to give us what we need to be nimble, innovate, achieve results, and cut costs while we grow and expand our business well into the future.”



Mobileye, an Intel company, chose AWS as its preferred public cloud provider for its autonomous vehicle business. Mobileye is running core workloads on AWS for greater speed, agility, and compute power. Mobileye is using AWS’s broad portfolio, including compute, storage, database, analytics, machine learning, and edge computing, to supply automakers with the most advanced self-driving applications. As Mobileye grows workloads on AWS, the organization will build a data lake on Amazon Simple Storage Service (Amazon S3) to ingest, process, and analyze hundreds of petabytes of vehicle data gathered from sensors, images, and video feeds.



“AWS gives us the most comprehensive set of services and the best performance so that we can provide our teams with the cloud capabilities required to deliver autonomous vehicles,” said Professor Amnon Shashua, President and Chief Executive Officer at Mobileye. “Making AWS our preferred cloud provider aligns with our overall technical strategy and desired pace of innovation. We are becoming a more agile organization on AWS, and continuing our 18-year history of leveraging the most advanced machine learning and deep learning technologies available.”