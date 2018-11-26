AWS re:Invent - Dynatrace extends visibility with AWS CloudTrail

Dynatrace announced the extension of its platform’s cloud visibility and contextual data ingestion from Amazon Web Services (AWS) with Amazon CloudWatch (CloudWatch) and AWS CloudTrail (CloudTrail).



The company says the addition of AWS metrics and events from the two services enriches the high-fidelity data that it processes. This enhances its contextual problem identification and root cause analysis.



AWS CloudTrail allows businesses to monitor and log account activity related to actions across their AWS infrastructure. CloudTrail log ingestion extends Dynatrace AI’s automated root cause analysis and problem detection to include AWS account-initiated activity. This data provides ops teams with insights into not just what caused a problem, but also which user or account made service-impacting changes.



“Enterprises are rapidly expanding their cloud footprint to support the development of cloud-native applications and the modernization of IT operations,” said Steve Tack, SVP Product Management at Dynatrace. “Dynatrace was purpose-built to deal with the scale and complexity of the enterprise cloud, providing teams with intelligence to manage their cloud operations with a single platform. Ultimately, with CloudWatch, our customers can gain additional context, which when combined with our full-stack, AI powered monitoring capabilities, allows for faster and more precise answers.”



