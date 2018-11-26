AWS re:Invent - Delivering robotics functions via AWS RoboMaker

Amazon Web Services introduced RoboMaker, a new service for delivering intelligent robotics functions using cloud services.



AWS RoboMaker extends Robot Operating System (ROS), which is the most widely used open source robotics software framework, by adding connectivity to AWS services including machine learning, monitoring, and analytics services.



AWS RoboMaker provides an AWS Cloud9-based robotics integrated development environment for application development, robotics simulation to accelerate application testing, and fleet management for remote application deployment, update, and management. The idea is to enable a robot to stream data, navigate, communicate, comprehend, and learn.



Initially, AWS RoboMaker is available in US East (N. Virginia), US West (Oregon), EU (Ireland), and will expand to additional regions in the coming year.



“When talking to our customers, we see the same pattern repeated over and again. They spend a lot of time setting up infrastructure and cobbling together software for different stages of the robotics development cycle, repeating work others have done before, leaving less time for innovation,” said Roger Barga, General Manager, AWS RoboMaker. “AWS RoboMaker provides pre-built functionality to support robotics developers during their entire project, making it significantly easier to build robots, simulate performance in various environments, iterate faster, and drive greater innovation.”



http://aws.amazon.com/robomaker