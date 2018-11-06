Tuesday, November 6, 2018

AWS launches AMD EPYC cloud instances at lower cost

Amazon Web Services (AWS) began offering cloud instances based on AMD EPYC processors.

The new general purpose (M5 and T3) and memory-optimized (R5) instance types with AMD EPYC processors that are 10% less expensive than the current M5, T3, and R5 instances.

AWS said the AMD-based instances provide additional options for customers who are looking to achieve cost savings on their Amazon EC2 compute environment for a variety of workloads, such as microservices, low-latency interactive applications, small and medium databases, virtual desktops, development and test environments, code repositories, and business applications.

https://aws.amazon.com/ec2/

