Australia's NBN Co deploys ADTRAN's in-ground G.fast DPUs

Australia's NBN Co will deploy ADTRAN's 2nd generation G.fast Distribution Point Units (DPUs) in the next phase of the country’s national broadband access network.



ADTRAN confirmed that it has shipped hundreds of thousands of the most advanced generation of G.fast ports for this project. Financial terms were not disclosed.



The first G.fast DPUs are being installed in the Sydney suburb of Rockdale, where the newest phase of the wholesale nbn is being built out by 2020. This is the first network in the world to deliver high speeds of broadband via in-ground G.fast DPUs, according to NBN Chief Network Engineering Officer Peter Ryan.



“ADTRAN is a valued strategic partner for nbn and has played a key role helping nbn meet our deployment goals to evolve our network,” Ryan said. “I am very pleased that we are taking this next step together on our journey of delivering cutting-edge technology to Australians with our first deployment of ADTRAN G.fast technology onto the nbn FTTC network. Having this technology in the ground today gives us additional flexibility to meet end-user demand as it evolves.”



“NBN is setting a global standard for advanced Gigabit Society infrastructure by designing and implementing a nationwide broadband network using multiple next-generation technologies, including G.fast, to scale to gigabit service rates and beyond,” ADTRAN EMEA/APAC Chief Technology Officer Ronan Kelly said. “ADTRAN is proud to be a partner in this exciting project, which has shown how the nbn – in eight short years – has already contributed significantly to the economy and social wellbeing of millions of Australians.”



ADTRAN notes that it was among the first to deliver G.fast solutions that conform with Amendment 3 of the ITU-T G.fast standard, which doubles the usable spectrum from 106 MHz to 212 MHz and reduces the power consumption to enable convenient and cost effective reverse power feeding. With Amendment 3, G.fast is now capable of providing an aggregated bandwidth of 2 Gbps, delivering fibre-like speeds for applications which require leveraging the existing phone or cable television wiring infrastructure. The increased capacity also helps operators with additional deployment flexibility, as for the first time G.fast-based services can be delivered to locations where these need to coexist with existing VDSL2 services while still maintaining the ability to deliver symmetric Gigabit speeds.



http://www.adtran.com





ADTRAN delivers 2nd gen Gfast capable of 2 Gbps







ADTRAN said the increased capacity also helps operators with additional deployment flexibility, as for the first time Gfast-based services can be delivered to locations where these need to coexist with existing VDSL2 services while still maintaining the ability to deliver symmetric Gigabit speeds. The company has Gfast deployments underway with Tier 1 carrier networks in Asia, Australia, North America and Europe.



“Second generation Gfast solutions can allow operators, municipalities and regulatory agencies another delivery path to meeting the goal of delivering Gigabit speeds to consumers,” IHS Markit Principal Analyst, Service Provider Technology, John Kendall said. “The current Gfast market is set for strong growth as leading service providers are ramping deployments as a natural extension of their fiber investment strategies and Gigabit service rollout plans.”



“In today’s global economy, having access to Gigabit services has become playing stakes for any carrier that wants to compete for residential services,” ADTRAN Director of Portfolio Management, Broadband Solutions, Werner Heinrich said. “By delivering the industry’s most complete SD-Access solution set, including fully Gigabit-capable Gfast solutions, ADTRAN is providing our customers with the opportunity to expand the reach of their fiber broadband services and open the way into the Gigabit Society for many more of their subscribers.”



https://www.adtran.com/index.php/adtran-delivers-first-2nd-gen-gfast-solutions-as-worldwide-deployments-ramp







Email This BlogThis! Share to Twitter Share to Facebook



ADTRAN launched its 2nd generation Gfast products allowing for the transparent extension of FTTH service capabilities. The company is the first to deliver Gfast solutions that conform with Amendment 3 of the ITU-T G.fast standard, which doubles the usable spectrum from previously 106 Mhz to 212 MHz. With Amendment 3, Gfast is now capable of providing an aggregated bandwidth of 2 Gbps, delivering fiber-like speeds for Multi-Dwelling Units (MDUs) and other applications which require leveraging the existing phone or cable television wiring infrastructure.ADTRAN said the increased capacity also helps operators with additional deployment flexibility, as for the first time Gfast-based services can be delivered to locations where these need to coexist with existing VDSL2 services while still maintaining the ability to deliver symmetric Gigabit speeds. The company has Gfast deployments underway with Tier 1 carrier networks in Asia, Australia, North America and Europe.“Second generation Gfast solutions can allow operators, municipalities and regulatory agencies another delivery path to meeting the goal of delivering Gigabit speeds to consumers,” IHS Markit Principal Analyst, Service Provider Technology, John Kendall said. “The current Gfast market is set for strong growth as leading service providers are ramping deployments as a natural extension of their fiber investment strategies and Gigabit service rollout plans.”“In today’s global economy, having access to Gigabit services has become playing stakes for any carrier that wants to compete for residential services,” ADTRAN Director of Portfolio Management, Broadband Solutions, Werner Heinrich said. “By delivering the industry’s most complete SD-Access solution set, including fully Gigabit-capable Gfast solutions, ADTRAN is providing our customers with the opportunity to expand the reach of their fiber broadband services and open the way into the Gigabit Society for many more of their subscribers.”