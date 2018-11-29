AT&T updates financial guidance for 2019

At an investor meeting in New York, AT&T updated its financial guidance for 2019 following its acquisition of Time Warner, now known as WarnerMedia.



2019 Financial Guidance





Free cash flow in the $26 billion range with a solid dividend payout ratio — in the high 50% range (Free cash flow is cash from operating activities minus capital expenditures. Free cash flow dividend payout ratio is dividends divided by free cash flow.)

Net-debt-to-adjusted-EBITDA ratio in the 2.5x range at year-end

Gross capital investment in the $23 billion range (excludes expected FirstNet reimbursement in the $1 billion range; includes potential vendor financing)

Adjusted EPS growth percentage in the low single digits

“We are well positioned for success as the lines between entertainment and communications continue to blur,” said Randall Stephenson, AT&T chairman and CEO. “If you’re a media company, you can no longer rely exclusively on wholesale distribution models. You must develop a direct relationship with your viewers. And if you’re a communications company, you can no longer rely exclusively on oversized bundles of content."