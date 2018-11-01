Arista hits Q3 revenue of $563 million, up 29% yoy

Arista Networks reported record revenue of $563.3 million for the third quarter of 2018, an increase of 8.4% compared to the second quarter of 2018, and an increase of 28.7% from the third quarter of 2017. GAAP net income of $168.5 million, or $2.08 per diluted share, compared to GAAP net income of $133.7 million, or $1.68 per diluted share, in the third quarter of 2017. Non-GAAP net income of $171.3 million, or $2.11 per diluted share, compared to non-GAAP net income of $128.2 million, or $1.62 per diluted share, in the third quarter of 2017. GAAP gross margin of 64.2%.



Commenting on the company's financial results, Ita Brennan, Arista’s CFO, said, “The business continued to execute well across key financial metrics in the quarter, with continued healthy revenue growth and earnings expansion.”



https://s21.q4cdn.com/861911615/files/doc_presentations/2018/11/2018-Highlights-Q3.pdf



