Anritsu releases 400GbE PAM4 BER Test

Anritsu announced the commercial release of its 64-Gbaud PAM4 Pulse Pattern Generator (PPG) and 32-Gbaud PAM4 Error Detector (ED) for use in 400GbE testing.



The new PAM4 BERT modules can be installed in the Anritsu Signal Quality Analyzer-R MP1900A series to implement a bit-error-rate test solution using either the 26.5625 Gbaud PAM4 x 8 lanes or 53.125- Gbaud PAM4 x 4 lanes methods. When using the PAM4 method to encode data as four amplitude levels, the gap between signal levels is one-third compared to the NRZ method, which reduces the unit time per symbol at higher baud rates, emphasizing the importance of signal quality in achieving high-speed transmissions.



