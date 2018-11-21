Angola Cables, the wholesale carrier that operates the SACS, Monet, and WACS subsea cable systems, announced a partnership with South Africa's Broadband Infraco, a state-owned entity developing connectivity infrastructure for underserved areas of the country.
Broadband Infraco. currently has over 14,960 kilometres of fibre and 156 PoPs across South Africa.
Under a memorandum-of-understanding, the partnership will add significant amounts of international bandwidth for the retail providers who are served by the Broadband Infraco network.
https://www.angolacables.co.ao/angola-cables-and-broadband-infraco-mou-opens-a-gateway-to-improving-internet-connectivity-into-africa/?lang=en
Angola Cables partners with South Africa's Broadband Infraco
Wednesday, November 21, 2018
