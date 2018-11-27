Amphenol to acquire SSI Controls Technologies for $400 million

Amphenol Corporation agreed to acquire SSI Controls Technologies (SSI), the sensor manufacturing division of SSI Technologies, Inc., for approximately $400 million plus a performance-related contingent payment.



SSI is a leading designer and manufacturer of sensors and sensing solutions for the global automotive and industrial markets, with annual sales of approximately $180 million. The company is based in Wisconsin and operates manufacturing facilities there as well as in the Czech Republic. It employs approximately 900 people worldwide.







https://investors.amphenol.com

Amphenol already ranks as one of the world’s largest designers, manufacturers and marketers of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products and coaxial and high-speed specialty cable. The company has about 70,000 employees.Amphenol has acquired about 40 companies since 2008.“We are extremely pleased to announce this agreement to add SSI to the Amphenol family,” said R. Adam Norwitt, Amphenol’s President and CEO. “We believe that SSI’s product offerings are uniquely complementary to our existing offerings and represent a significant long-term growth opportunity driven by the expansion of electronics across a broad set of applications in the automotive and industrial markets. We look forward to working in partnership with SSI’s experienced management team to deliver additional high technology solutions to our customers.”