Airspan acquires Mimosa Networks

Airspan Networks, which offers 4G & 5G small cell access and backhaul solutions, has acquired Mimosa Networks, a developer of wireless broadband systems. Financial terms were not disclosed.



Mimosa, which was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California, leverages Multi-User MIMO technologies in its outdoor gigabit wireless platforms for service providers. Mimosa's access, backhaul, and client solutions are deployed in a hybrid-fiber-wireless architecture, including both Point-to-Point and Point-to-Multipoint applications.



Airspan said the deal strengthens its leadership in 5G network infrastructure, adding technologies and products, sales channels and customers.



“This important step in Airspan’s growth emphasizes critical new solutions in mobile and broadband and the addition of the Santa Clara team strengthens our capabilities in the disruptive massively scalable densification techniques that are required by the 4G/5G telecom expenditure cycle currently underway. Mimosa brings important intellectual property to the table and accelerates Airpsan’s path to delivering 5G features such as Massive MIMO to the industry” said Eric Stonestrom, CEO of Airspan. “Furthermore, Mimosa’s disruptive and award-winning fixed wireless technology addresses the rapidly growing wireless broadband markets and further establishes Airspan as a leader in the convergence of densified 4G/5G mobile network backhaul and Broadband Access. Also the strong distribution channel allows Airspan products to be sold to many more customers.













