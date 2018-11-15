ADVA supplies in-service fiber monitoring to Pilot

Pilot, which provides fiber-based business connectivity services in New York City, Washington, D.C., and Philadelphia, is utilizing the ADVA ALM to instantly isolate faults in the fiber plant and take immediate targeted action.



ADVA said it is able to offer real-time insight into the integrity and performance of Pilot's fiber infrastructure, significantly improving the robustness and efficiency of its network. The solution is already deployed throughout New York and is being rolled out in Pilot's Washington DC and Philadelphia networks. The ADVA ALM will also be used to assure Pilot's next-generation GPON architecture, ensuring the fiber infrastructure meets the demands of the network. ADVA's partner M2 Optics, a provider of custom optical infrastructure and test solutions, also played a key role in the project, implementing the solution and providing network design expertise.



Pilot is one of the first service providers to utilize the high-density 64-port variant of the ADVA ALM.



"For a service provider as dedicated to always-on availability as Pilot, our ALM is the ultimate solution. Uniquely affordable and space-efficient, it delivers comprehensive fiber assurance 24/7. Now Pilot can be certain of detecting degradations and initiating countermeasures before services are affected and SLAs are violated," commented James Nachazel, VP, sales, North America, ADVA. "With our ALM, it's easy to separate faults in active devices from problems in the fiber plant. Another key advantage of our ALM is its transparent, service-agnostic monitoring, which is completely independent of transported data. That means it delivers total assurance with no interference to applications."



https://pilotfiber.com/

https://www.advaoptical.com