ADVA intros service aggregation devices for data center and metro edge

ADVA introduced two new devices for bringing 100 Gbps service aggregation to the edge of data center and metro networks:



the ADVA FSP 150-XG480 , is a 1.6 Tbps (800 Gbps full-duplex) service aggregation device designed to support simple, cost-efficient migration from 1 to 10GbE services. The ADVA FSP 150-XG480 maps 10GbE and 25GbE into 100 Gbps aggregated bandwidth, which helps communication service providers (CSPs) scale their edge networks to accommodate future wholesale, business, mobile fronthaul and backhaul service needs. ADVA says its solution delivers high-density service aggregation for the most resilient SLA-based Carrier Ethernet services. The ADVA FSP 150-XG480 also supports hardware-based time distribution, enabling ultra-precise frequency and phase synchronization. It delivers a total of 800 Gbps of full-duplex switching capacity.

the ADVA FSP 150-Z4806, which enables data center operators to aggregate local traffic with a comprehensive set of Layer 2, Layer 3 and tunneling protocols to interconnect through any network. ADVA says the device can easily scale to accommodate a huge number of 10 and 100 Gbps services while keeping cost, space and power consumption to a minimum. The ADVA FSP 150-Z4806 protects services against network or device failures with multiple resilience mechanisms supported by a rich set of QoS and multi-layer OAM capabilities.





The new products will be available in the first quarter of 2019.“Our high-density FSP 150-XG480 offers communication service providers more than any edge aggregation device on the market. It features advanced Ethernet OAM and Y.1564 service activation testing as well as the industry's first uncompromised full line-speed activation testing for 100 Gbps services. This makes the challenge of migrating from 1 Gbps to 10 Gbps to 25 Gbps services in mobile and metro networks easy,“ said Stephan Rettenberger, SVP, marketing and investor relations, ADVA. “Other key aspects of our FSP 150-XG480 are its phenomenally compact form factor and environmentally hardened design, eliminating the need for air-conditioning and delivering a significant cost advantage over competing products. Our FSP 150-XG480 means there’s no need to upgrade for deeper racks as the 2RU device effortlessly slots into existing 300mm racks. With its high port count and comprehensive network synchronization features, this solution is ideal for expanding the metro and mobile edge.”“Another area where 100 Gbps edge aggregation has become essential is the cloud. That’s why we’re also launching our FSP 150-Z4806, giving data center operators a simple and highly efficient multi-technology platform to connect their facilities and peer between private and public clouds,” commented Ulrich Kohn, director, technical marketing, ADVA. “As we move into the IoT and 5G era, edge data centers in close proximity to end users are becoming vital for more and more latency-critical, high-capacity services..”